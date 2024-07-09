Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $253,680.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yelp Stock Down 1.3 %

YELP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 501,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after buying an additional 482,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $20,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Yelp by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 301,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,510 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $6,238,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

