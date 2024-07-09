xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xSUSHI has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $5,469.46 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

