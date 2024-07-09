Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 5.8%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. 278,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 784,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Xponential Fitness last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,587 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

