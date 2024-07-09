Xai (XAI) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Xai (XAI) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $94.44 million and approximately $59.16 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.32924724 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $33,165,653.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

