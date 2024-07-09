X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.38

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 37119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

