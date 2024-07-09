WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.51

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 495541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

