Whittier Trust Co. Sells 524 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 569,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. 27,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $59.31.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

