Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,409 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.23. The company had a trading volume of 258,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,081. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average of $127.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

