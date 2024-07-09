Whittier Trust Co. Sells 17,943 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in GSK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. 2,095,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,812. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

