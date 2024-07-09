Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,269 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of BP traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,463,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,593. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

