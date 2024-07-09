Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

FI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,064. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.84. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

