Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,806,000 after buying an additional 124,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,709,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,963,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after buying an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.1 %

RNR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $217.50. 241,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,925. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.25. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.11.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

