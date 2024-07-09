Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 392.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after purchasing an additional 631,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,499,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 275,880 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 865,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,398. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,109,230 shares of company stock worth $150,963,140 in the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.