Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 105.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 131,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. 586,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

