Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,010 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of JHX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 30,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHX

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.