Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,562 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,183,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,979,000 after buying an additional 344,815 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 335,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,391 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 719,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,192. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

