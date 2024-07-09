Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,054 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Five Below Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,235. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

