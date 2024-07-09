Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,919 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

