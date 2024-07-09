Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,990,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,689. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.51. 2,009,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

