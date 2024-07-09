Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.39 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE DINO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. 1,854,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,747. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

