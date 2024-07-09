Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 498,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,997. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

