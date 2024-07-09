Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 644 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,934. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.74 and a 200-day moving average of $314.14. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

