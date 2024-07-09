Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 34 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.81. 529,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.91 and its 200-day moving average is $531.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.