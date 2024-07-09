Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,040 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 41,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $178.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

