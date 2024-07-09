Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,481. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.151 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.