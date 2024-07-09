Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,883,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after buying an additional 2,169,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $45,104,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

INVH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,181. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

