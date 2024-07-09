Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $48,302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Mizuho upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.69.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.69. 490,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

