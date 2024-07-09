Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.49% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 92,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,365. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.