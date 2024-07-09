Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,285 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,858 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $140,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,304. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

