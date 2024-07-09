Whittier Trust Co. Has $345,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,387 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 2,602,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

