Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $6.56 on Tuesday, hitting $423.69. The stock had a trading volume of 910,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,433. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.79 and a 200 day moving average of $457.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

