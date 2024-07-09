Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,073 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,339.3% during the 4th quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. 5,186,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

