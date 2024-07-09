Whittier Trust Co. Buys 89,631 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,631 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after buying an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. 1,880,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

