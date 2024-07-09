Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,934 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 17.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 165,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,108 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 1.6 %

Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 142,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,296. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.94 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 29.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

