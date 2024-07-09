Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.50. The stock had a trading volume of 803,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $212.58 and a 12-month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

