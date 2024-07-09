Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 304 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,117. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

