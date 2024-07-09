Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,093 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,710,361. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.84. 603,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,894. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.61 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.84 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.02.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

