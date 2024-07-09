Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $172.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Research lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.15.

NYSE:WLK traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,808. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Westlake has a 52-week low of $112.77 and a 52-week high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,154,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

