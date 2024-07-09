Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/9/2024 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2024 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/29/2024 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/28/2024 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2024 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/6/2024 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.
IQVIA Stock Performance
Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $211.92. The stock had a trading volume of 332,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.