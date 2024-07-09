Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2024 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2024 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2024 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2024 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2024 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $211.92. The stock had a trading volume of 332,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

