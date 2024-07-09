Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $32.94 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.94 million and $1.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00044389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,106,991 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

