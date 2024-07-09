Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $87.94 million and $3.19 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00005403 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.14430483 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $4,268,026.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

