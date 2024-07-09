Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.01 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $17,015.51 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,438.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.32 or 0.00588816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00114581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00036078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00273297 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00039001 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064252 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,773,160 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

