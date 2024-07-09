Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $285.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $255.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

VRSK traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.38. The company had a trading volume of 486,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.69. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,591 shares of company stock valued at $863,697. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

