Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $25,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. 463,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.