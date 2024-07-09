Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 53,332 shares.The stock last traded at $98.03 and had previously closed at $98.39.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

