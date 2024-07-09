Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock remained flat at $77.45 during midday trading on Monday. 1,821,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

