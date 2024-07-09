Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,228,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.