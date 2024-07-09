USDB Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, USDB has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular exchanges. USDB has a market capitalization of $373.79 million and $40.97 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 373,759,888 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 373,299,755.62778956. The last known price of USDB is 1.00065886 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $58,581,550.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

