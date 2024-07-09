USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,395,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $885.64. 982,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $819.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $749.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $525.06 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

