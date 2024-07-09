Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Upbound Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $596,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $14,154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

